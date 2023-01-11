How to have successful Dry January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new year is a popular time when people want to change their lifestyle or try to be healthier. For many, this could be exercise, diets or staying away from alcohol. Dry January is a challenge where people stop drinking alcohol for a month.

More than 6% of adults in the United States have an alcohol use disorder, about 1 in 12 men and 1 in 25 women. An additional 623,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 have alcohol use disorders. About 88,000 people die of alcohol-related causes every year in the United States.

Jennifer Knisley, Life Line Director at The Gateway for Metro Drug Coalition, is in recovery herself. She has dedicated her work to helping others that are in similar circumstances as her. She said it’s important to have goals like Dry January to bring people together no matter what they’re struggling with.

“I know for myself you never know what the day is going to bring. I could have a good month and then one day I come crashing down emotionally. So, I just think it’s great to have community events and things where we’re kind of spotlighting and making it feel more normal to come out of the dark and be part of something grand where everybody’s sober,” said Knisley.

Many restaurants like Bella’s, located in Downtown Maryville, have mocktails year-round, but they have seen an increase in mocktails sold since the beginning of this month.

Christian Blair, a bartender for Bella’s, said they take their time to perfectly craft each drink no matter if it’s alcohol or non-alcohol.

“We take our time and put all our effort into all of our drinks we make. It’s not just about the alcohol; it’s about the guest experience,” said Blair.

Blair also said that it’s important to him and the restaurant to always have another option available so everyone feels included no matter their circumstances.

“Some of them don’t drink anymore for their own specific reasons whether it be religion or just personal preference, they don’t want to drink but still want to feel included in the group, we feel that it’s very important to offer drinks that still fit between the group because everybody wants to fit in nobody wants to be left out,” said Blair.

National Mocktail Week started on Jan. 8 and ends Sunday, Jan. 14. This comes at a great time for people participating in Dry January, and since the market for non-alcoholic beer, wines and other spirits grew more than 20% just last year. Officials predict this year will continue to see a rise in sales.

If you are participating in Dry January, Knisley encouraged you to stick with it and even try to make longer goals that extend throughout the year.

Ask your server or bartender if they have a mocktail option next time you are at a restaurant. Metro Drug Coalition has all types of recovery meetings that are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 2 p.m.

