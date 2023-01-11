Increasing clouds and warmth ahead of rain and storms, then some snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each day the rest of this week is very different from the one before. Clouds increase ahead of the line of rain and storms, then the colder air bring some scattered snow showers to our area to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with thin high clouds, giving us uneven cooling. Temperatures range from freezing to the upper 30s. Clouds increase this evening and stay mostly cloudy tonight, with a stray shower possible by the morning, and a low of 35 degrees.

We’re warming a little more today, but with increasing clouds and a stray rain shower possible as they pop-up. The high today is 58 degrees, as winds increase a bit with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, 20% coverage overnight. We’re only cooling to around 54, and the ongoing southwesterly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall potential Thursday (WVLT)

Rain coverage is spotty through Thursday morning, and we’re warming to around 65 degrees midday. Then the cold front’s line of rain and storms moves east across our area midday to early afternoon. This comes with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, and downpours that add up to a half an inch to one inch of rain across our area.

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high in the mid 40s at midnight to around 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change at best to 38 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel even colder!

Snowfall potential from scattered snow showers by the end of Friday. (WVLT)

Scattered snow showers continue Friday, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage. This means the snow is hit or miss outlining the Valley, even in the same county. This coverage continues to taper off Friday night to just the tops of the Smokies, which is really the one spot that has consistent snowfall until Saturday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound Sunday to Monday, with a few showers moving through Monday night, then more again later Wednesday and just beyond your 8-day forecast.

