Man arrested after police chase leaving 5-month-old injured

Tyron Gunn
Tyron Gunn(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop led to a police chase that ended in multiple injuries including a 5-month-old.

A Tennessee State Tropper initiated a traffic stop for a 32-year-old driver, Tyron Gunn, on Tuesday that started on Interstate 40.

Gunn proceeded to pull over during the stop but quickly reverted into traffic, according to court documents.

Driving over 100 mph on US Highway 64, Gunn crashed into another vehicle, says TST.

Finally, Gunn came to a stop, exited the car, and handed the trooper an injured 5-month-old child.

According to the affidavit, the suspect asked the trooper to take the child and proceeded to run on foot.

There was a woman in the car who was also injured, and the driver of the vehicle Gunn struck was injured as well.

Eventually, Gunn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest ( foot), child endangerment, reckless endangerment, window tinted, no driver’s license, and evading arrest (vehicle).

It was later determined that Gunn had a warrant out of Lauderdale County.

