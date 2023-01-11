Nashville man charged with abuse after infant hospitalized with brain injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he abused an infant.

Jeremy Beard, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Jeremy Beard (MNPD)

In November, a 6-month-old unresponsive infant in Beard’s care was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with severe injuries, according to an affidavit. Police said a medical examination revealed the child suffered an acute brain hemorrhage, brain compression, extensive hemorrhages in his retinas, a leg fracture and multiple bruises to his head and face.

Police said the injuries are consistent with “inflicted abusive head trauma.”

Beard told police the baby was “pretty fussy” while in his care, according to the affidavit.

He was booked into jail early Wednesday morning. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

