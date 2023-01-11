Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet.

“The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,” Newport Utilities’ announcement said. “This map will play a major role in determining where Federal and State funding is applied in the future when funds are available as the FCC seeks to target areas with no viable broadband services.”

The company is requesting that customers go to this website and do the following:

Enter your home or business address. Verify the providers presently claiming to provide services at this location If the services claimed are not accurate, use the “Location Challenge” in the upper right hand area of the web page to challenge the provider’s claim Fill out the information requested for the Location Challenge and Submit

