One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday.

The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.

32 games. 16 at Regal. National schedule spanning from mid-March through October. Grab your calendar, pencil us in & convert your deposit into season tickets at https://t.co/OnLwtp7uZI. General public season ticket sales begin January 18th.



Pro soccer is here, Knoxville! You in? pic.twitter.com/CaqbB4PUPl — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) January 11, 2023

The team has been spending the off season building out its first professional squad, with plenty of signings from USL Championship players and familiar faces.

