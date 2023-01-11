One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule

One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday.
Amferny Arias-Sinclair
Amferny Arias-Sinclair(Michael Hutcheon | One Knoxville SC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday.

The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.

The team has been spending the off season building out its first professional squad, with plenty of signings from USL Championship players and familiar faces.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Tennessee basketball
Vols pull away from Vandy for 25th straight win at home
One Knoxville 2023 Schedule
One Knoxville 2023 Schedule
Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being...
Peyton Manning to be honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
Tennessee men's basketball
Vols rally in the second-half to stay perfect in SEC play