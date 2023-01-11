One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule
One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday.
The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.
The team has been spending the off season building out its first professional squad, with plenty of signings from USL Championship players and familiar faces.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.