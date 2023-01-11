RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave.

The event will not require an ID and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open at midnight on Thursday night, Jan. 12, and remain open for the clinic, which will open at 6 a.m daily. Patients should enter through the parking lot via the Zoo Knoxville entrance off Prosser Road.

Due to time constraints, RAM is asking that patients choose between either dental or vision services in addition to the free medical options provided. The following will be offered: dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental Xrays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Second Harvest will also be giving out food boxes at the clinic. Additionally, patients can get vaccinations for COVID-19 and Flu.

