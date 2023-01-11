U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville in June 2024.

Officials with U.S. Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Visit Knoxville was awarded the elite competition.

“We’re very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville. The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we’re thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid,” president of USA Diving Lee Michaud said. “We look forward to a great partnership with Visit Knoxville and the University of Tennessee as we work to make the 2024 trials an incredible experience for the divers, coaches and fans.”

More than 100 of the best divers in the country will make their way to Knoxville to compete for spots to go to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

VFL Jevon Tarantino competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and placed fourth in the synchronized 3-meter. UT’s diving coach, Dave Parrington, coached the Zimbabwe national team in the same games.

“We have such a strong aquatics community in Knoxville and are always excited to host events of this caliber along with our great partner, Tennessee Athletics,” senior director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission and Convention Sales Chad Culver said. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with USA Diving on previous events and are honored to host their crown jewel with the 2024 Olympic trials.”

USA Diving won three medals at the Tokyo games.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.