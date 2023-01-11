Vols pull away from Vandy for 25th straight win at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 5 Tennessee basketball team continued its success on Tuesday night with a win over Vanderbilt, 77-68.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi had a successful game, with 15 points scored in the game.

Zakai Zeigler, a sophomore guard, was the game leader for assists, giving nine while Vanderbilt’s leader Colin Smith only gave two.

The game was neck and neck for the first half with Jordan Wright making a layup in the final second that gave Vanderbilt the lead at the half.

When the Vols game back, the boys secured an early lead and only lengthened it till the end of the game.

The Tennessee Volunteers jumped three spots in the AP college basketball poll on Monday after beating South Carolina on the road. Time will tell if this victory will impact the Vols’ ranking.

