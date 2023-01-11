Vols rally in the second-half to stay perfect in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee men’s basketball returned to Knoxville Tuesday night to host Vanderbilt after dismantling the South Carolina Gamecocks 85-42.

Vanderbilt had its way with Tennessee in the first half as the Vols gave up its most first-half points on the season. To close the period, the Commodores got a steal in the paint and took advantage with a fast break layup on the other end as the buzzer sounded to lead 39-37 heading into the locker room.

After a sluggish first half, the Vols had a 7-0 run to start the second period.

Tennessee mounted its largest lead of the night at 17 points with 4:29 to play.

A team led by its defense, which continues to be one of the best in the country, was the reason this game stayed within reach.

Santiago Vescovi showed up big on defense, with six defensive rebounds which led the team for defensive boards.

Uros Plavsic registered some points Tuesday night, with a pair of loud bunnies. The forward ended the night with 11 total points and 4-7 from the field. The senior also had two offensive boards and three defensive rebounds, which matches Vescovi for total board against Vandy.

Vanderbilt outscored Tennessee on second-chance points with 19 to Tennessee’s eight.

Vanderbilt made Tennessee earn its 14th win on the year, but the Vols stay perfect in conference play.

SEC play continues Saturday as Tennessee welcomes East Division foe Kentucky for a 12:00 p.m. match.

WVLT will have a Big Orange Tip Off pregame show beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m...

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.