Webb School names new athletics director

Dan Gill will assume the role in July.
Athletics
Athletics(Webb School of Knoxville)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023.

Gill is currently the director of athletics at The Episcopal School of Dallas, an independent, coeducational preparatory day school in Dallas, Texas, where he provides strategic administrative leadership, direction and oversight of the school’s athletic and physical education programs for grades kindergarten through 12.

Gill’s professional career also includes director of athletics at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, as well as associate director of athletics at University School at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, where his duties involved athletics team operations, program development, public relations, marketing, communications, and event management.

In accepting the position at Webb School, Gill recognized David Meske, “Coach Meske has built one of the premier athletic programs thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, tireless attention to detail, family-first approach, and remarkable compassion and care for all those around him.”

Gill will also oversee an athletics program which will also include a new beginning for the football team following coach Meske’s retirement at season’s end.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at...
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
Officials with U.S. Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Visit...
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
Gusty downpours Thursday
Cold front brings gusty downpours and storms to some snow showers
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the cold front that will bring in gusty downpours,...
Increasing clouds and warmth ahead of rain and storms, then some snow showers