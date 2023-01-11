Webb School names new athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023.

Gill is currently the director of athletics at The Episcopal School of Dallas, an independent, coeducational preparatory day school in Dallas, Texas, where he provides strategic administrative leadership, direction and oversight of the school’s athletic and physical education programs for grades kindergarten through 12.

Gill’s professional career also includes director of athletics at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, as well as associate director of athletics at University School at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, where his duties involved athletics team operations, program development, public relations, marketing, communications, and event management.

In accepting the position at Webb School, Gill recognized David Meske, “Coach Meske has built one of the premier athletic programs thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, tireless attention to detail, family-first approach, and remarkable compassion and care for all those around him.”

Gill will also oversee an athletics program which will also include a new beginning for the football team following coach Meske’s retirement at season’s end.

