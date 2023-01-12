Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
Hall has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing khaki shorts with black shoes. Officials said he is 6′5″ and 220 pounds.
A release stated he was seen driving a gold Buick with TN tag #315-BGDJ.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Hall are urged to call the MCSO at 423-346-6262.
