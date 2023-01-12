Batch of gusty rain and storms today with colder air moving in behind it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s warmer just ahead of a batch of rain and storms, with colder air funneling in behind it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning continues with the mostly cloudy views, and spotty rain is trying to develop, at a 20% coverage. The Valley and NE TN cooled to the 40s, meanwhile the western half of the Valley to Plateau is in the 50s. Sound weird? That’s because warmer air is still moving in , so we’re starting the day on average around 54 degrees.

Today’s high reaches the mid 60s, but that’s midday, just ahead of the batch of rain and storms. It’s developing this morning just outside of our area and moving in late morning on the Plateau and moving east through the early afternoon. This comes with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, and downpours that add up to three quarters to an inch to one inch of rain across our area.

Scattered rain and isolated rumbles of thunder continue at times this afternoon to evening at a 60% coverage.

The coverage of our area in rain tapers off to 40% but it’s also gradually changing over to some wintry mix to snow showers as colder air moves in. We’ll start Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snowfall potential from scattered snow showers by the end of Friday. (WVLT)

Scattered snow showers continue Friday, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage. This means the snow is hit or miss outlining the Valley, even in the same county. This coverage continues to taper off Friday night to just the tops of the Smokies. Friday is cold, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s, but the northwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph makes it feel even colder.

The snow starts in the Smokies Thursday night and continues to snow there on through Saturday morning, which is why these elevations above 2,500 feet are under a Winter Storm Warning, collecting 3 to 6 ore more inches of snow. The Winter Weather Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, for Bell and Harlan Counties in Kentucky, is where some spots can collect 1 to 2 inches, but the higher elevations up to Black Mountain can see several inches of snow. This all matches up to our forecast map above.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound Sunday to Monday, with a few showers moving through Monday night, then more again later Wednesday and just beyond your 8-day forecast.

