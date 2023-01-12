Bonnaroo buzz builds as early access window opens for tickets

The annual music and arts festival is June 15-18 in Manchester, TN.
(WVLT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The artist lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was announced on Tuesday morning.

The festival’s headliners will be Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger on night 1, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Odesza on night 2, and Foo Fighters closing the event on the final night.

Other notable music acts include Elephant Heart, Portugal. The Man, Three 6 Mafia, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies.

Bonnaroo organizers said details on the 2023 Super Jam, the Outeroo Lineup, and other late-night sets will be announced soon. Sign-up for Early Access On-Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

