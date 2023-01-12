Bonnaroo buzz builds as early access window opens for tickets

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The artist lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was announced on Tuesday morning.

The festival’s headliners will be Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger on night 1, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Odesza on night 2, and Foo Fighters closing the event on the final night.

Other notable music acts include Elephant Heart, Portugal. The Man, Three 6 Mafia, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies.

Bonnaroo organizers said details on the 2023 Super Jam, the Outeroo Lineup, and other late-night sets will be announced soon. Sign-up for Early Access On-Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

THANK YOU for giving the #Bonnaroo Lineup SO MUCH LOVE 🫶⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

We've received a lot of signups for our Early Access On-Sale and we expect tickets to be in high demand 🚨 Here are some tips to help you have a smooth ticket-buying process.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/KqfM2SSA8j — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.