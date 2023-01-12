Custodian who police say shot himself at Ky. school facing charges

Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a school employee who accidentally shot himself at a Lincoln County elementary school is now facing charges.

Police say 32-year-old Travis Simmons has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Police say “evidence” of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning, leading to a large police response at the school.

Police say they were called when someone saw blood leading from a staff break room to the parking lot. The building was searched, and they say they learned a second-shift custodian accidentally shot himself and then left the building the night before.

We’re told he has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He resigned from his position at the school after the incident.

