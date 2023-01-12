Dolly’s turning 77: Here’s how the Opry is celebrating

The country music icon’s birthday is Jan. 19.
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Invision)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday is coming up and the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating.

The Opry has 77 hours of Dolly giveaways planned on its social media pages; it’s serving up Dolly birthday cupcakes for Opry House and Ryman Auditorium tour guests on Jan. 19; and there’s going to be a massive birthday card at the Ryman for fans to sign Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

Dolly won’t be there, but a Dolly impersonator will be at the Ryman Plaza on Jan. 21.

For more information, visit the Grand Ole Opry’s Facebook page.

