Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies star Ja Morant made things right for a young Grizzlies fan down on her luck.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

To cheer up the young fan, who has attended every home game with her grandfather since she was five years old, Morant gifted her and her dad front-row seats to Wednesday night’s game, a signed jersey, and a pair of his all-new signature JA 1′s.

To top it all off, the Grizzlies put on quite a show for the young fan Wednesday night, beating the Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth-straight victory.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest Saturday
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the rainfall then a change to snow showers in parts...
Batch of gusty rain and storms today with colder air moving in behind it
Bonnaroo buzz builds as early access window opens for tickets
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old girl
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen
Catch up Quick
Catch Up Quick