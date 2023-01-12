Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies star Ja Morant made things right for a young Grizzlies fan down on her luck.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

THE WORST: Some lowdown adults made off from Monday’s @MemGrizz game with this 11-year-olds autographed basketball. She’s been collecting her favorite players autographs for over 6 years…now she’s back to square one. Story coming up on @WMCActionNews5 at 6. (CC: @GrizzliesPR) pic.twitter.com/5Ba7FagSg3 — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 10, 2023

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

To cheer up the young fan, who has attended every home game with her grandfather since she was five years old, Morant gifted her and her dad front-row seats to Wednesday night’s game, a signed jersey, and a pair of his all-new signature JA 1′s.

Yay Ellie!! Grizzlies star @JaMorant gifted her and her dad front row seats to tonight’s game, a signed jersey AND some JA 1’s! #BigMemphis @WMurphyNews has more on this story at 10!! https://t.co/Iw5wyqrEH5 — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) January 12, 2023

To top it all off, the Grizzlies put on quite a show for the young fan Wednesday night, beating the Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth-straight victory.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.