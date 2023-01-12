Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls
These delicious Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls can be stored in the fridge for up to four days.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a new lunch meal? Here’s a quick recipe you can make ahead during a busy week!
Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Honey Sesame Sauce
- ¼ cup chicken stock or water
- ¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- ¼ cup honey (or maple syrup)
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Chicken Lunch Bowls
- ¾ cup rice (uncooked; or roughly 2 cups cooked)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- 3 cups broccoli (chopped into small pieces)
- 3 cups snap peas (ends trimmed)
- 2 large chicken breasts (cut into 1 inch cubes)
- salt & pepper
- sesame seeds (garnish)
Instructions
1. Shake together all honey sesame sauce ingredients and set aside.
2. Cook rice according to package instructions. Divide between 4 storage containers.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pan. Add broccoli and snap peas. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until bright green and tender. Add to the rice in the storage containers.
4. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add the chicken to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes (if desired). Cook for 7-10 minutes, until cooked through.
5. Add the sauce to the pan and simmer for 2 minutes, until thickened.
6. Add the chicken to the lunch containers and drizzle with sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds if desired.
7. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat to serve.
