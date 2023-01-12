Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a new lunch meal? Here’s a quick recipe you can make ahead during a busy week!

Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Honey Sesame Sauce

¼ cup chicken stock or water

¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup honey (or maple syrup)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Chicken Lunch Bowls

¾ cup rice (uncooked; or roughly 2 cups cooked)

2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

3 cups broccoli (chopped into small pieces)

3 cups snap peas (ends trimmed)

2 large chicken breasts (cut into 1 inch cubes)

salt & pepper

sesame seeds (garnish)

Instructions

1. Shake together all honey sesame sauce ingredients and set aside.

2. Cook rice according to package instructions. Divide between 4 storage containers.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pan. Add broccoli and snap peas. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until bright green and tender. Add to the rice in the storage containers.

4. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add the chicken to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes (if desired). Cook for 7-10 minutes, until cooked through.

5. Add the sauce to the pan and simmer for 2 minutes, until thickened.

6. Add the chicken to the lunch containers and drizzle with sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds if desired.

7. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat to serve.

