Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday.
Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday.

During the trial, attorneys explained that Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46, was babysitting the victim at his home while she participated in online schooling. During this period, Thompkins assaulted the child. The victim later came forward to a family member, who told Knoxville Police Department investigators.

During the investigation, Thompkins made “incriminating admissions,” leading to the conviction. The victim was interviewed by ChildHelp of East Tennessee.

“It takes a great deal of strength for a victim to come forward and confront their abuser,” said Allen. “The courage of this child had ensured this offender will be off our streets for several decades.”

Thompkins also reportedly has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault and sale of counterfeit controlled substances. He was convicted of two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is set to serve 33 years in prison without parole.

