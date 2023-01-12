Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical used Thursday to prepare the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for the mission’s annual pop-up clinic in East Knoxville.

”This is our hometown, this is our hometown kick-off, this really kicks off the rest of the year for us and we like to go big,” said Brad Sands, a clinic coordinator.

This is one of the group’s largest clinics every year, bringing in a few hundred volunteers, hoping to serve even more.

”It’s really good to be able to give back to this community here. A lot of folks need it, and we’re happy to be here for them,” said Sands.

Dental, vision and general healthcare will all be offered when the doors open Friday at 6 a.m.

”I think it’s just good to show people that were here a lot of folks don’t know that we’re here,” said Sands. “Even just living here in East Tennessee a lot of people don’t know about Remote Area Medical and having this big hometown clinic gives us that exposure and lets them know we’re here and we’re here to help.”

This clinic comes as prices for nearly everything are skyrocketing.

RAM officials tell WVLT News they have seen an increase in people seeking RAM’s services.

That increase, RAM is coming to find out, is driven by people having to choose between food on the table or medical care.

“They do really have to decide whether or not they’re going to pay their bills or go get an eye exam if they need glasses or feed their families and that’s not a good position to be in and were just here to alleviate that in any way we can,” said Audra Fitzgerald a senior clinic coordinator.

Fitzgerald says RAMS cost for fuel for trucks, and PPE like gloves, gowns, and masks all increased, but it won’t stop RAM from helping out people who need it, at no cost.

The RAM pop-up clinic in Chilhowee park runs Friday-Sunday with doors opening at 6 a.m. Friday. The parking lot of the Jacob Building opens at midnight Friday.

