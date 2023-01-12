Residents left with few options after city purchases embattled Crossville motel

The Village Inn was deemed uninhabitable in July of 2022, but reopened the next day after officials say a ‘clerical error’ voided the process.
Eviction notices have been handed out again to residents of the Village Inn.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 27, 2022, the Village Inn in Crossville was deemed uninhabitable and residents were told to collect their belongings and leave by 8 p.m.

The next day, residents were allowed back into their homes after city officials said a ‘clerical error’ voided the action.

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended and eventually let go, only to be rehired months later, for the error that voided the closure.

At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February.

For the second time in less than one year, residents at the Village Inn in Crossville were...
For the second time in less than one year, residents at the Village Inn in Crossville were served eviction notices.(WVLT)

”We agreed upon a price, the price was agreed upon, the city wanted the property and the city would help relocate these folks,” said co-owner Steve Threet.

Threet gave every tenant, at least those who stayed after the last evictions, a notice and told them they would have help from the city to find a different living accommodation.

“We were just instructed by the city attorney to give them 30-day notice, which we have done,” said Threet.

Threet told WVLT the agreement was made at the beginning of November, since that meeting with the city, and since the two co-owners signed the contract, they’ve had little to no communication with Crossville City officials.

”We’re in limbo right here,” said Threet.

Threet told WVLT News an official from the state came to the property and interviewed multiple residents, only to instruct Threet some of them needed cell phones and many needed to sign up for TennCare, there was no advisement on any sort of living arrangement for folks living at the Village Inn.

”We’re not hearing anything at all and that’s the worst of it, not knowing,” said Threet.

Many of the people who live at the Village Inn are on a fixed income.

“We only get one check and look at the rent anywhere from 800 to 2,100 a month, no pets, no smoking, no grills,” said Tina Price who lives there.

Price has had multiple stays at the Village Inn.

She and her husband have a dog and a cat, they’re living on a fixed income and are angry with how the situation has been handled by the city, hoping they get some help but mostly left to stay in the inn they’ve called home more than once.

”Right now I wish people would leave us to live here, I care about these people,” said Price.

The eviction notice Threet gave to tenants allows them to keep most of the furniture in their apartment, he’s hoping it helps many of them get on their feet quicker.

That same eviction notice shows the city took ownership of the property on Feb. 15.

WVLT News reached out to city’s attorney, Randall York, for comment but did not receive a response back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at...
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville