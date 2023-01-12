Storms linger tonight then snow is possible for some Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front is continuing to push through our region tonight into Friday. A few more storms are possible tonight with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continuing through the evening commute. The rain turns to a wintry mix to snow for some of us by Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another line of gusty downpours and a few storms are possible through 7 p.m. tonight. which is why our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues. Those downpours continue through the night and start to transition into a wintry mix to some light snow showers overnight into Friday morning.

We’ll start out in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning and stay in the upper 30s throughout the day. With winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, that will make it feel a lot colder. Scattered snow showers continue Friday, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 60% coverage. This means the snow is hit or miss outlining the Valley, even in the same county. This coverage continues to taper off Friday night to just the tops of the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The snow starts in the Smokies Thursday night and continues to snow there on through Saturday morning, which is why these elevations above 2,500 feet are under a Winter Storm Warning, collecting 3 to 6 or more inches of snow. The Winter Weather Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, for Bell and Harlan Counties in Kentucky, is where some spots can collect 1 to 2 inches, but the higher elevations up to Black Mountain can see several inches of snow. This all matches up to our forecast map below.

Snowfall potential through Saturday (WVLT)

We’re in the lower 40s Saturday, but still feeling colder at times. Temperatures get back into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon with some sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures get back into the 50s next week with on-and-off rain chances throughout the week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

