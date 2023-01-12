Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

Meteorologist Heather Haley is breaking down thunderstorms moving through the region.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms.

Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in East Tennessee. Amid the heavy downpours and thunder, authorities responded to several areas with downed trees and power lines, as a result.

JANUARY 12, 2023 ****TRAVEL ADVISORY *** MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE- Be cautious during your travels around the county this...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 12, 2023

As of 2:25 p.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board reported that 7,351 people were without power.

“KUB crews are responding to outages caused by severe storms moving across our service territory and will continue to work until all customers are back in service,” officials said.

The Lenoir City Utilities Board reported that 1,814 customers were without power in its service area, which included parts of Knoxville, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge and Loudon.

The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative reported 99 households were without power.

You can check the Lenoir City Utilities Board here, KUB outage map here and the PVEC outage map here.

