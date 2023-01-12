Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co.

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of three people in Union County on Wednesday, according to officials with the sheriff’s department.

The drug unit with the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Main St. in Maynardville. While searching the car, officers found 14.05 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, more than two grams believed to be heroin, less than a gram of a leafy substance believed to be marijuana and multiple different pills.

A box was also found that was filled with a white powder that was sent to a lab for examination.

Maynardville resident Jesse Hubbs was arrested for driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain lane, and possession with intent to sell schedule 1,2,3,4, and 6.

Two passengers were also arrested. Corryton resident Cody Kitts had an active arrest warrant out of Knox County and Dean McPherson of Washburn was arrested for criminal impersonation, active warrant out of Grainger County and for violation of parole out of Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.

