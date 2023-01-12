Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

The driver attempted to clear the tracks when the crossing arms activated, but was unsuccessful, officials said.
The train hit a bridge bream that was being transported and then derailed as a result, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.

Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday.

The train hit the truck, which was carrying a 134-foot (41-meter) concrete truss bridge beam, last month as it sat on the tracks waiting for a traffic light to change. The collision pushed three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks, creating what the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management called “a disastrous mess” in Collegedale, a suburb of Chattanooga.

The driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and did not contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route, a police investigation found.

The driver attempted to clear the tracks when the crossing arms activated, but was unsuccessful, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest Saturday
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game

Latest News

These delicious Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls can be stored in the fridge for up to four days.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls
These delicious Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls can be stored in the fridge for up to four days.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the rainfall then a change to snow showers in parts...
Batch of gusty rain and storms today with colder air moving in behind it
Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Union County on Wednesday, according to...
Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co.