5-year-old boy killed in Butts County tornado identified

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 5-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia on Jan. 12. The victim has been identified as Egan Jeffcoat.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the five-year-old was in a car with their mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car.

The mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Michael Livery and his brother say they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

The sheriff says the woman and her child were only a quarter of a mile away from their home.

Community members tell Atlanta News First they are heartbroken that they could not do more to help save the child.

