Cancer death rate down 32% in past 30 years, American Cancer Society says

The report says roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.
The report says roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.(Goja1/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cancer death rate in the U.S. has dropped 32% in the past 30 years, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

The report says advances in treatment, early detection and a decrease in smoking are reasons for the lower death rate.

According to the report, roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.

One of the biggest advances in treatment helping lower cancer death rates is the HPV vaccination, the report says. HPV, or human papillomavirus, can cause cervical and other cancers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Police say Debbie Mills used magazine clippings to send threats over the mail to family.
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
FILE - People take part in an Alaska Native dance Jan. 20, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a...
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
A high school coach has been put on leave after players required medical attention after a...
High school coach on leave after players require medical attention