Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and two were injured after a shooting in East Knoxville in November 2022, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 23 outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the release said. Officers arrived on scene to find a man, identified as Frank Vinson, 49 of Knoxville, dead from a gunshot.

Another victim with non-life-threatening injuries was dropped off by a Ford sedan to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the release said. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found the Ford sedan on Chapman Highway, and, after stopping it, found another man with non-life-threatening injuries. That man was also sent to UTMC.

KPD charged Damante Golden, 29 of Knoxville, Dashawn Johnson, 29 of Knoxville, and Lawrence Stenson, 39 of Knoxville, with felony murder. Erland added that Johnson and Stenson were also shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While Golden was already in KPD custody, officials announced Monday that Johnson had been booked on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder from the shooting. Stenson was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

At this time, KPD is asking anyone with information to report it to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

UPDATE- @Knoxville_PD took Lawrence Stenson into custody this afternoon after receiving tips from East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. Stenson, along with Dashawn Johnson and Damante Golden were #WANTED for the 11/23/22 murder of Frank Vinson. Johnson and Golden are already in custody. https://t.co/6WB6MHA7ZN pic.twitter.com/jOeYmqPm7X — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) January 13, 2023

