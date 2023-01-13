Former Fentress Co. officer indicted on rape charges, TBI says

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handed down indictments to a former Fentress Co. corrections officer for statutory rape.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FENTRESS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Fentress Co. corrections officer was arrested Friday after investigators said he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

In Oct. of 2021, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations about a corrections officer.

Officials with the TBI said while Nicholas Alexander St. John was a corrections officer, he met a minor at York Institute in Jamestown. During that time, he engaged in sexual activity with them in an abandoned house on school property, according to officials.

St. John was charged with one count of statutory rape and one count of aggravated burglary.

A judge ordered St. John a $5,000 bond and he is being held at the Fentress County Jail.

