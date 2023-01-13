John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. That new agreement is clearing the way for easier work for East Tennessee farmers.

Kevin Martin, agronomy manager at Knox Famers Co-op, has been frustrated for years with the restrictions.

“When you have a machine down in a shop because of a minor issue that you can’t have someone work on you know it causes a lot of problems,” Martin said.

Soon, farmers and independent repair facilities will have access to many of the tools and software needed to keep the equipment running.

According to Kim Rominger, CEO of the North American Equipment Dealers Association, the agreement is a step in the right direction for farmers.

“Technology is what we’re dealing with and this technology brings new issues to the forefront. From copyrighted issues to other patents and things like that,” Rominger said.

