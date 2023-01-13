Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage

Duncan & Sons will offer some of its employees from February through June.
Duncan & Sons will offer some of its employees from February through June.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Knox County Board of Education voted to approve a contract with Duncan & Sons Building Maintenance to address a long-standing custodian shortage.

The private company will offer a handful of its employees to help clean at least 17 schools that are in desperate need.

The board will allocate $1 million to the company Duncan & Sons.

“I think our primary focus needs to be on educating. So when teachers have to clean up the rooms we are taking time away from our primary mission,” one board member said.

There are nearly 100 custodian vacancies, according to school leaders, who added that custodians are struggling to keep up with cleaning demands. Leaders admit and agree a pay increase from the starting $10.94 rate, which is advertised online, will help with with retention and employment.

“I’m sure people are at school because they love the kids, but you just can’t ask people to work that hard and not pay them enough to live off of,” Lance McCold, a public school advocate said.

During back and forth discussions, school board member proposed offering current, and future, custodians a $200 “bonus,” but that motion was denied.

Duncan & Sons will offer some of its employees from February through June.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

John Deere
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers
Snow for some on Friday
Storms linger tonight then snow is possible for some Friday
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers
Remote Area Medical
Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase