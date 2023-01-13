Lady Vols stay perfect in SEC play

Tennessee defeats Texas A&M in College Station, 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, TX - January 12, 2023 - Guard Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - January 12, 2023 - Guard Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Reed Arena in College Station, TX. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics(Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee took a gritty 62-50 victory on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night to claim its first win in Reed Arena since 2014 and stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0 SEC) with a game-high 22 points. Senior Jordan Horston turned in 12 points, while sophomore Tess Darby finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying four steals.

The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) were led by Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each recorded 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will return home to host Georgia on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET matinee that will be broadcast on SEC Network.

SNIPING AND SWIPING: Darby knocked down two treys against TAMU, marking the 11th game this season in which she’s hit multiple treys. She also finished the game with four steals, tying her career high set in the previous game at Vanderbilt. She now has 16 steals on the season with half of those coming over the last two contests.

RICKEA IN CONFERENCE: Rickea Jackson led Tennessee in scoring at Texas A&M with 22 points on the day. She has now finished with 20 or more points in four of five SEC games and is averaging 22.6 points against conference foes.

TAKING ADVANTAGE IN THE PAINT: Tennessee got 44 of its 62 points in the paint, outscoring the Aggies by 32 there. UT has come out on top in paint production in 17 of 19 contests.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Police say Debbie Mills used magazine clippings to send threats over the mail to family.
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

Latest News

Alumni Hall Turkey Creek
Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans
Snow for some on Friday
Showers linger tonight then snow is possible for some Friday
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage
John Deere
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers