Lady Vols stay perfect in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee took a gritty 62-50 victory on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night to claim its first win in Reed Arena since 2014 and stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0 SEC) with a game-high 22 points. Senior Jordan Horston turned in 12 points, while sophomore Tess Darby finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying four steals.

The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) were led by Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each recorded 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will return home to host Georgia on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET matinee that will be broadcast on SEC Network.

SNIPING AND SWIPING: Darby knocked down two treys against TAMU, marking the 11th game this season in which she’s hit multiple treys. She also finished the game with four steals, tying her career high set in the previous game at Vanderbilt. She now has 16 steals on the season with half of those coming over the last two contests.

RICKEA IN CONFERENCE: Rickea Jackson led Tennessee in scoring at Texas A&M with 22 points on the day. She has now finished with 20 or more points in four of five SEC games and is averaging 22.6 points against conference foes.

TAKING ADVANTAGE IN THE PAINT: Tennessee got 44 of its 62 points in the paint, outscoring the Aggies by 32 there. UT has come out on top in paint production in 17 of 19 contests.

