Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans
Vol Legend meets with Tennessee faithful in advance of big day at TBA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.
Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired.
Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about with those fans at a meet and greet out at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek.
Beforehand, he spent some time with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and mentioned some 160 friends and family members will be on hand for the big event.
A great time was had by all Thursday night, setting the stage for what is sure to be a memorable day at TBA on Saturday when Lofton joins Allan Houston, Ernie Grunfeld, Bernard King and Dale Ellis as retired jersey honorees.
Lofton’s banner will be the only one of the five hanging Saturday marking the special nature of the day.
Be sure to join WVLT Sports Saturday morning as we present an hour-long Big Orange Tip-Off show leading up to the Noon tip between the Vols and Wildcats.
