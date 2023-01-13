Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans

Vol Legend meets with Tennessee faithful in advance of big day at TBA
Alumni Hall Turkey Creek
Alumni Hall Turkey Creek(Alumni Hall UT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired.

Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about with those fans at a meet and greet out at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek.

Beforehand, he spent some time with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and mentioned some 160 friends and family members will be on hand for the big event.

A great time was had by all Thursday night, setting the stage for what is sure to be a memorable day at TBA on Saturday when Lofton joins Allan Houston, Ernie Grunfeld, Bernard King and Dale Ellis as retired jersey honorees.

Lofton’s banner will be the only one of the five hanging Saturday marking the special nature of the day.

Be sure to join WVLT Sports Saturday morning as we present an hour-long Big Orange Tip-Off show leading up to the Noon tip between the Vols and Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Police say Debbie Mills used magazine clippings to send threats over the mail to family.
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

Latest News

COLLEGE STATION, TX - January 12, 2023 - Guard Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady...
Lady Vols stay perfect in SEC play
Snow for some on Friday
Showers linger tonight then snow is possible for some Friday
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage
John Deere
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers