Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired.

Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about with those fans at a meet and greet out at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek.

Beforehand, he spent some time with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and mentioned some 160 friends and family members will be on hand for the big event.

Vol Legend @clofton606 will have some 160 family and friends on hand Saturday as his his #5 jersey number is retired during @Vol_Hoops showdown with his home state Kentucky Wildcats @wvlt pic.twitter.com/moWBUws14b — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 13, 2023

A great time was had by all Thursday night, setting the stage for what is sure to be a memorable day at TBA on Saturday when Lofton joins Allan Houston, Ernie Grunfeld, Bernard King and Dale Ellis as retired jersey honorees.

Lofton’s banner will be the only one of the five hanging Saturday marking the special nature of the day.

Be sure to join WVLT Sports Saturday morning as we present an hour-long Big Orange Tip-Off show leading up to the Noon tip between the Vols and Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.