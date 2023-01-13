Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

The townhome fire prompted evacuations and caused injuries.
The townhome was without power at the time and may have started because propane tanks were being used to provide heat.
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Marissa Sulek
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch.

Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney provides a few details on the fire that destroyed a townhouse in Antioch Friday morning.

“I’ve seen other Nashville apartment fires on TV, so I knew it could spread quickly, so that was my fear,” says Pam Vanderpuy, a neighbor nearby.

NFD said the townhome was without power because the people living there didn’t pay their bill. They say the fire may have started because propane tanks or candles were being used to provide heat. Firefighters reported hearing popping from inside the home during the fire.

Neighboring townhouses were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit. One of the residents of the townhouse that caught fire reportedly alerted neighbors before fleeing the scene. NFD has not been able to locate that person.

People in the area say the fire wall between the units stopped the flames from spreading. NFD says the complex the unit was in did not have sprinklers.

“The adjoining units were not impacted by the fire directly but are going to sustain some damage because crews are going to have to inside those units to fight the fire,” said Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department.

The burned residence sustained heavy damage to the roof, which was destroyed. No sprinkler system exists in these townhomes, which led to the fire spreading quickly through the floors.

NFD also reported several pets unaccounted for during the evacuation. Red Cross personnel were at the scene to assist the affected residents.

