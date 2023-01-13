Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch.

Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney provides a few details on the fire that destroyed a townhouse in Antioch Friday morning.

“I’ve seen other Nashville apartment fires on TV, so I knew it could spread quickly, so that was my fear,” says Pam Vanderpuy, a neighbor nearby.

NFD said the townhome was without power because the people living there didn’t pay their bill. They say the fire may have started because propane tanks or candles were being used to provide heat. Firefighters reported hearing popping from inside the home during the fire.

Neighboring townhouses were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit. One of the residents of the townhouse that caught fire reportedly alerted neighbors before fleeing the scene. NFD has not been able to locate that person.

People in the area say the fire wall between the units stopped the flames from spreading. NFD says the complex the unit was in did not have sprinklers.

“The adjoining units were not impacted by the fire directly but are going to sustain some damage because crews are going to have to inside those units to fight the fire,” said Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department.

The burned residence sustained heavy damage to the roof, which was destroyed. No sprinkler system exists in these townhomes, which led to the fire spreading quickly through the floors.

Crews are continuing to work hot spots at the fire on Lenox Creekside Dr. One person was transported with an ankle injury after jumping to escape. At least 2 pets are missing in the fire unit. We just rescued this last pet from a neighboring unit and reunited it with its owners. pic.twitter.com/iS4gn3kjkA — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 13, 2023

