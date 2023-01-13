‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton released a heartfelt statement following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.
Source: CNN/Getty Images/AP/ABC/Instagram/LisaMPresley/Extra/Warner Bros/Hollywood Reporter/Bass Productions/MJJ Productions
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As reactions from all over the world rolled in following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton shared a heartfelt statement.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

The Associated Press reported that her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just four days before, on Jan. 8, Lisa Marie visited Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate the life and legacy of her late father on his birthday.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” a statement released by a family spokesman at Graceland stated.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to the songwriter on Friday, speaking to Priscilla, the late Elvis and Lisa Marie.

She ended the statement by saying, “we all love all of you.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Police say Debbie Mills used magazine clippings to send threats over the mail to family.
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
Sunshine and chilly temperatures area ahead for Saturday
Sunshine returns for the weekend, staying on the cooler side
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Report: State has highest rate of foster care instability in the nation
WSMV Foster Care
Foster care report for Tennessee