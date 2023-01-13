‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As reactions from all over the world rolled in following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton shared a heartfelt statement.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

The Associated Press reported that her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just four days before, on Jan. 8, Lisa Marie visited Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate the life and legacy of her late father on his birthday.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” a statement released by a family spokesman at Graceland stated.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to the songwriter on Friday, speaking to Priscilla, the late Elvis and Lisa Marie.

Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace.

She ended the statement by saying, “we all love all of you.”

