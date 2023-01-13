Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In December 2022, Tennessee authorities arrested a man considered armed and dangerous after asking those in Cocke County to stay inside while they searched. Now, the man, identified as Gary Ball, 35, was indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

On Dec. 9, 2022, just after 6:00 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department received a report that Ball was driving a white car while pointing a handgun at a female passenger and waving the weapon out of the window.

Officers attempted to stop Ball, but he refused to stop and a pursuit began, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed that while traveling along Highway 25/70, Ball fired shots at deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the NPD, who were assisting in the chase, a release stated.

Shortly after, NPD officers fired back. Officials said he fired at least one more shot in the direction of a pedestrian. No one was stuck in the exchange, officials confirmed.

TBI agents said the pursuit eventually ended on Fairview Street, where Ball got out of the vehicle with the female passenger, threatened her with a gun, and held her against her will.

Afterward, he took off running but was located by authorities at a vacant home in the area of Missionary Ridge Road, according to officials.

A Cocke County Grand Jury returned the indictments charging Ball with two counts especially aggravated kidnapping, one count aggravated kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault and one county evading arrest.

Ball was served the indictments at the Blount County Jail, where he was being held on a parole violation.

A Newport man who held a woman at gunpoint and fired numerous shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month has been indicted.



NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/QwZi4W7oY2 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.