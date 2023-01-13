NWS confirms tornado touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A EF-0 tornado touched down in East Tennessee Thursday amid severe storms across the region, according to the National Weather Service Morristown.

The EF-0 tornado occurred between 1:26 p.m. to 1:28 p.m. in the Baneberry area, according to the NWS Morristown preliminary storm survey. It had maximum estimated winds of 80 miles per hour, a path length of approximately one mile and width of 100 yards.

Preliminary storm survey information from Jefferson County, TN:



🌪️EF-0 Tornado with max estimated winds of 80 mph.



It had a path length of about 1 mile and width of about 100 yards near the Baneberry area. This tornado occurred between 1:26 and 1:28pm yesterday. — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) January 13, 2023

On Jan. 12, a tornado warning was issued for Jefferson County at approximately 1:20 p.m. Shortly after, a tornado warning was also issued for other East Tennessee counties, including Cocke, Greene and Hamblen.

According to the WVLT First Alert Weather Team, EF-0 tornados can cause wind gusts from 65 to 85 mph.

Gusts of wind and downpours from the storms across East Tennessee uprooted trees and downed utility lines, causing thousands of power outages. However, almost all affected customers had their power restored by Friday morning.

