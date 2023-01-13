Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.

Efforts were successful, and Campbell woke up from the apparent overdose, KFD officials said. Once awake, he located his car keys, got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, and with his doors open, he “recklessly backed up almost pulling [a firefighter] with the vehicle,” according to the report.

Officials said that Campbell drove at a “high rate of speed” through the parking lot, filled with first responders and emergency vehicles, putting the individuals “at risk of serious bodily harm or even death.”

Campbell reportedly fled the scene, driving down Central Avenue, but was arrested at a later time. He was released on bond on Jan. 12, according to police records.

The report stated that KFD and Knoxville Police Department personnel had responded to two other overdoses involving Campbell since the beginning of the year.

Campbell was charged with reckless endangerment - vehicle/felony. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

