Sex offender indicted for trying to make child porn, prosecutors say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A registered sex offender from West Virginia was arraigned in a Nashville U.S. District court Wednesday after prosecutors say he tried to produce child pornography.

Shaun J. Sanders, 44, was indicted in November by a federal grand jury after using a messaging app to contact an undercover agent who he believed was a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

During the online July 2022 conversation, Sanders sent obscene photos and videos, including photos of himself clothed and unclothed, and requested the purported minor send him obscene photos of her, according to a media release.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and an additional 10 years in prison for allegedly committing the crimes as a registered sex offender.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Morrison is prosecuting the case.

