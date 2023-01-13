Some snow showers developing, but cold winds for all today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s storms are gone, and now we’re feeling the wind chills and some snow showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snow started falling in the mountains at midnight, but the rest of us are still cooling down to the upper 30s. Spotty light to moderate snow showers are developing, and wind chills are kicking up this morning.

We’re really just hover around the upper 30s all day, with the northwesterly wind, 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph, makes it feel even colder.

Scattered light to moderate snow showers are developing, peaking at a 60% coverage midday, then an ongoing 40% coverage most of the day. This means snow is on and off and develops at times in our higher elevations, meanwhile is continues to snow in the mountains, hence the Winter Storm Warning for the Smokies. The lower elevations, Valley through Northeast Tennessee see little to no snow, as snow showers peak at a half an inch at best in the lower elevations.

Tonight starts out with scattered light snow showers, but tapers off to a few flurries outside of the ongoing mountain snow. The low will be around 29 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with the clouds and spotty mountain snow, but the sky is clearing. We’ll top out around 41 degrees, with a chilly breeze.

Sunday starts out clear and frosty cold, with a low of 25 degrees! We’ll warm back to seasonable Sunday, with a high of 47 degrees. Scattered clouds will move through at times.

Early next week, we’re still seeing a batch of rain that will move through Monday night into early Tuesday, then in your First Alert 8-Day Planner a line of some heavier rain will move in next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.