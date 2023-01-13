Sunshine returns for the weekend, staying on the cooler side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather will continue to move in as we head into the weekend, but scattered snow showers will continue to linger into the mountains through early Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures continue through he weekend, but warmer weather is on the way heading into next week as rain chances return.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered snow showers continue through the late evening and will slowly taper off into the overnight for the Plateau and Valley. Temperatures are looking to fall back below freezing into the overnight, so a few areas of patchy ice are possible, but winds remain elevated helping to dry things out, but also making it feel cooler at times. Most areas are waking up to upper 20s to near 30 for Saturday morning.

Clouds linger through the morning Saturday and will begin to break apart as we head into the afternoon giving us a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm though as high temperatures are only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a nice weekend to venture out as long as you have a coat as sunshine returns for our Sunday along with a few high clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are climbing a little higher for Sunday afternoon as many areas look to top out in the upper 40s with a mixture of the sun and clouds. Clouds will begin to increase heading into Monday as our next system brings us a chance of rain starting Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be warming each afternoon with lower to middle 50s returning to start next week.

We’ll remain unsettled for much of next week as we warm closer to 60 degrees by next Thursday. Drier weather finally looks to move in as we end next week and head into next weekend.

Drier for the weekend as higher rain chances return next week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.