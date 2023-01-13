TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating a death at the Anderson County Jail.

TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland said 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died at the jail Thursday morning.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Niland said.

The TBI was requested to investigate by 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.

