TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating a death at the Anderson County Jail.

TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland said 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died at the jail Thursday morning.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Niland said.

The TBI was requested to investigate by 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

Latest News

Damante Golden, 29 of Knoxville, Dashawn Johnson, 29 of Knoxville, and Lawrence Stenson, 39 of...
Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting
Lisa Marie Presley, Dolly Parton
‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting
Alumni Hall Turkey Creek
Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans