Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9.

The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired.

Deputies say Delta 9 is sold in businesses locally and is legal for adult use, but not for minors.

According to WebMD, Delta 9 is a form of THC that can be unsafe if used in large amounts or long-term and can lead to severe nausea and vomiting.

