5 Vols and Cats set to rumble at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 5th Vols are back home for a clash with rival Kentucky Saturday Tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena is set for high Noon.

Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) notched its fifth straight win—and 25th straight inside Thompson-Boling Arena—Tuesday against Vanderbilt, pulling away in the second half for a 77-68 victory over the Commodores. Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips tied for the team lead with 15 points apiece, while Zakai Zeigler had seven points and nine assists.

The Vols’ 25 straight home wins now stand as the third-longest home win streak in the nation.

Tennessee is also riding an impressive streak against SEC opponents. Since last season’s loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Jan. 15, 2022, Tennessee has played 20 games against SEC opponents—posting a 19-1 record in those contests. That stretch includes two wins over the Wildcats, one in Knoxville and one in Tampa during the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee trails the all-time series with Kentucky, 158-77, dating to 1910. The Wildcats have a 54-52 edge when the series is played in Knoxville, but Tennessee has won five of the last seven meetings at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols have won eight of the last 13 meetings, including two of three last season. Since last season’s 107-79 loss at Rupp Arena on Jan. 15, Tennessee has played 20 games against SEC opponents posting a 19-1 record in those contests.

A win Saturday would give the Volunteers three straight over the Wildcats. In this series, neither team has authored a win streak longer than two games since 2013.

Kentucky (10-6, 1-3 SEC) enters Saturday’s game having lost two straight—falling at Alabama last Saturday and dropping a home contest to South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 63 in the NET rankings and have dropped all five of their Quadrant I games—on the road at Gonzaga, Missouri and Alabama, and on neutral courts against Michigan State and UCLA.

Kentucky is 0-3 in true road games this season—1-5 in total in games outside of Rupp Arena.

Be sure to join us for our Big Orange Tip-Off show, live courtsside at the Arena prior to the game. The one hour show begins at 10:30 a.m. on WVLT followed by the Rick Barnes Show at 11:30 a.m.

