Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father

Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on Jan. 7 for child abuse and menacing after pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation.

According to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Price allegedly entered a family member’s home and was drunkenly pointing a shotgun at family members including his own children.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that Price pushed one of the children into a wall while pointing a gun at him. Price’s other child then approached him with a knife to protect his sibling. Price pushed the child down and put a cigarette out on him.

Price eventually left the home with the shotgun and went to a shed on the property. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Price had climbed into the loft of the shed and refused to come out.

Deputies used two canisters of gas to get Price out of the shed.

He was arrested and charged with child abuse, four counts of menacing and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
Officer Kenno Carlos
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office executed an undercover operation named "Operation Friday the...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

Latest News

Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Suspects
Liquor store burglarized over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
Sunshine returns as we head into Sunday with temperatures close to normal
Sunshine returns Sunday as we slowly start warming