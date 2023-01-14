Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’

Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week. (Source: WXIA, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Cody Alcorn
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WXIA) - A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed this week while helping to clear storm debris.

Sean Kornacki, 40, worked for the department as a maintenance department foreman for 16 years.

“He had a good sense of humor. He was a good family man. He worked hard,” Kim Kornacki, the victim’s mother, said.

According to the family, it was Sean Kornacki’s work ethic, that brought him out overnight on Friday as severe weather swept across Georgia.

“He was on-call all the time. He didn’t hesitate,” Kim Kornacki said. “He’d go in and take care of it.”

Sean Kornacki’s mother said her son was up on a fallen tree, trying to cut it up, when the tree fell and landed on top of him, killing him instantly.

“The first thing I said was ‘I’m supposed to go first because I’ve been battling cancer for 10 years,’” Kim Kornacki said.

As she’s been battling cancer, Kim Kornacki said her son never left her side.

“He took care of me, I lived with him for roughly seven years until I got my own place,” Kim Kornacki said.

Sean Kornacki’s mother said her son’s death happened on the anniversary of her own mother’s death.

“It was a bad day,” she said.

But Kim Kornacki said she has comfort knowing that her mom was waiting for her son.

“With her arms wide open, because she loved him so much,” Kim Kornacki said.

