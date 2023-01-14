Fans remember Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans in Memphis are mourning the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley.

The only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday night around 8 p.m.

On Friday, there was a mix of fans offering their condolences through cards and flowers at Graceland.

Many fans were still in town for Elvis’ birthday celebration, some just passing through Memphis and others who weren’t even alive when the King was alive, like 19-year-old Areeba Aman of Collierville.

“I just feel like, if you were an Elvis fan, you were a Lisa Marie fan, like she was his only child,” said Aman.

Aman says her love of Elvis came from her grandparents listening to his music.

“It was kind of like, we had a part of Elvis still on earth, and the fact that she is gone... it’s like a piece of Elvis is gone too,” she said.

Lisa Marie was just in Memphis Sunday to celebrate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Framed photo of Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis Presley. (FOX5)

Most of Lisa Marie’s travels to Memphis as an adult surrounded projects related to her father.

In 2001, she was at the ribbon-cutting of Presley Place, a 12-unit apartment complex that housed needy families.

In September 2013, she performed at the Overton Park Shell, but Lisa Marie may be best known for her time at Graceland.

In 2018, Lisa Marie was there for the unveiling of the “Growing up Presley” Exhibit, organizers noted she was touched by this quote from Elvis:

“Becoming a father... this is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Lisa Marie was 54 years old at the time of her death.

Soon she’ll be laid to rest at Graceland, the same place she once played as a child.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.