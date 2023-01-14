First responders win $1 million lottery raffle after purchasing ticket at CVS

Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s...
Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia couple has started the new year catching a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

Mechelle and Michael Anderson, who worked together as firefighters in Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

WWBT reports Michael Anderson bought the ticket at a CVS store in Henrico. The winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1.

“I had to look at it like 500 times,” Michael Anderson said.

Mechelle Anderson is retired, while Michael Anderson is still a firefighter.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the raffle also produced four other $1 million winning tickets purchased around the state and seven $100,000 tickets.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend stays chilly, with a return to rain chances...
Some snow showers developing, but cold winds for all today
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office executed an undercover operation named "Operation Friday the...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

Latest News

LIVE THREAD: Border Battle Renewed
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
Police: Woman arrested for stabbing Indiana University student in racially-motivated attack
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home
Officer Kenno Carlos confessed to taking property from another Knoxville Police Department...
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation