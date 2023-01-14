Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School

The schools roof and gutters blew off Thursday afternoon and crashed through a classroom’s window.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - While class was in session, the roof and gutters at the Newport Grammar School were blown off the building and caused significant water damage.

Just moments later, the debris crashed into the window of a fourth-grade classroom, sending glass in the direction of students.

“Yeah it was scary,” said fourth-grade student, Jett Hembree, who was in the classroom next door at the time it happened.

Five students were injured in the form of cuts and scrapes from the glass, but according to school officials, the injuries were minor and nobody was significantly hurt.

After the glass hit the ground, school officials quickly got students into the hallway where there were no windows.

“Like something getting dropped, then it sounded like a shatter and I thought it was something from outside but it ended up being the window,” said Hembree.

While the water damage and roof repairs will take some time to fix, school officials planned for students to be back in the classroom on Tuesday morning after having Friday off.

Four rooms in the school won’t be ready for a few months, but the school will use other rooms as classrooms in the meantime to adapt.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend stays chilly, with a return to rain chances...
Some snow showers developing, but cold winds for all today
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46
Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

Latest News

Winter storms and the FAA grounding all flights could be the difference in a life or death...
Canceled flights and weather causes issues for organ donors
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at...
UT alumni band excited to return to play
Sunshine and chilly temperatures area ahead for Saturday
Sunshine returns for the weekend, staying on the cooler side
March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
#5 Vols and Cats set to rumble at Thompson-Boling Arena