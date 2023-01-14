Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - While class was in session, the roof and gutters at the Newport Grammar School were blown off the building and caused significant water damage.

Just moments later, the debris crashed into the window of a fourth-grade classroom, sending glass in the direction of students.

“Yeah it was scary,” said fourth-grade student, Jett Hembree, who was in the classroom next door at the time it happened.

Five students were injured in the form of cuts and scrapes from the glass, but according to school officials, the injuries were minor and nobody was significantly hurt.

After the glass hit the ground, school officials quickly got students into the hallway where there were no windows.

“Like something getting dropped, then it sounded like a shatter and I thought it was something from outside but it ended up being the window,” said Hembree.

While the water damage and roof repairs will take some time to fix, school officials planned for students to be back in the classroom on Tuesday morning after having Friday off.

Four rooms in the school won’t be ready for a few months, but the school will use other rooms as classrooms in the meantime to adapt.

