Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County.

When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is suspected to be filled with Meth.

An entry was made into the home and several people were quickly detained.

A large bag with what is believed to be Meth and a crystal-like residue was found in the kitchen sink.

It was alleged that one of the subjects of arrest, Linda Taylor, was trying to destroy evidence as officers made entry.

Several bags of suspected Meth and Heroin were found in the house.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page the arrests that were made:

Linda Taylor was arrested and charged with Trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree (Methamphetamine) greater than 2GMS., Tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

RC Henry was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree, 2nd offense - (Methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Ashley Cobb was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree(methamphetamine) and Tampering with physical evidence.

Amy Gross was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree (Heroin) and Possession of a controlled substance - 2nd degree.

Probation and Parole officers Zach Goins, Jonathan Adams and Salena Painter were assisted by Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, and deputies CJ Reed, Austin Reynolds, Cody Bargo and Chris Hickey.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.